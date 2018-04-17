Israel: Lebanese Army Cooperating with Hezbollah, Threatens Jewish State

The Times of Israel reports: Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman on Monday told the army’s top brass to prepare for an Iran-led threat coalescing on Israel’s northern border, which he said includes the Lebanese Armed Forces.

“A new reality is coming together against us: the Lebanese army, in cooperation with Hezbollah, the Syrian army, the Shiite militias in Syria and, above it all, Iran — all of them coming together into one front against the State of Israel, the northern front,” Liberman told the generals.

Though Israeli officials have repeatedly warned of an increasingly symbiotic relationship between the Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorist group and the Lebanese government, including the military, it is rare for Beirut itself to be included in the list of the Iranian axis’s members.

