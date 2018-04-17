The Times of Israel reports: Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters denounced the White Helmets civil defense group in Syria as a “fake organization” that spreads propaganda for “jihadists and terrorists.”

Rogers made the comment Friday at a concert in Barcelona, when he said someone had wanted to speak to the audience on behalf of the group about the alleged chemical attack by the Syrian regime earlier this month.

“He is one voice. I personally think he is entirely wrong. I believe the organization that he purports to represents and who he supports — the White Helmets — are a fake organization that exists only to create propaganda for the jihadists and terrorists,” said Waters, who in recent years has become known for his vocal backing of a boycott of Israel.

