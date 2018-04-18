A Jewish teenager wearing a traditional kippah claims he was attacked on a Berlin street by a Muslim assailant who whipped him with a belt in an anti-Semitic attack.

Video of the incident shows the attacker – who was part of a gang of three – repeatedly whipping the teen with his belt while calling out, “Yahudi,” or “Jew” in Arabic, before he is stopped by a passerby.

The incident, filmed on the victim’s mobile phone, took place at the Helmholtzplatz, a public park in the Prenzlauer Berg part of Berlin. It can be seen below:

Antisemitischer Angriff in #Berlin – ein Mann schlägt mit einem Gürtel auf einen Mann ein und bezeichnet ihn wiederholt als “Yahudi” (arabisch für “Jude”). #Antisemitismus pic.twitter.com/YCHVgCF1ox — Jüdisches Forum (@JFDA_eV) April 17, 2018

Israel’s Kan public broadcaster later found the teen, Adam Armush, and interviewed him near his home. He said:

It happened right here, next to my home, when I was on my way to the train station with my friend. The truth is, I’m surprised something like this happened to me. I’m still in shock. We came out of our home, my friend and I, wearing our kippas, and walked down the street. We weren’t talking with anyone else. Three people came from over there … and started cursing us from over there. We didn’t talk to anyone, didn’t answer them. So when they kept cursing us, my friend asked them to stop cursing, and that got them angry. So one of them ran at me. I immediately felt it was important to film, because I didn’t think we could catch him before police arrived. I wanted to give police something to go on.

According to the Judisches Forum fur Demokratie und gegen Antisemitismus (JFDA), which monitors anti-Semitism in Germany, local police have opened an investigation into the attack.

“Just because he wore a kippa, a young Jewish man was reportedly attack on April 17th, 2018, at Helmholtzplatz in Berlin’s Prenzlauer Berg,” the group said in a statement.

Reports of a rise in anti-Semitism are increasing across Germany, with the Homeland Ministry recently agreeing with proposals from Jewish leaders to strip anti-Semitic migrants of their right to remain in the country.

Deputy Homeland Minister Stephan Mayer backed the chairman of Germany’s Central Council of Jews, Josef Schuster, on the matter as reported by Breitbart London.

German Lawmakers Seek to Deport Migrants Who Espouse Anti-Semitism https://t.co/ILydISkyNY — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) January 7, 2018

He added: “Those people thereby oppose the core values and beliefs of our democratic system.”

In January, CDU and CSU politicians prepared a new draft bill paving the way for the deportation of anti-Semites, stating that “absolute acceptance of Jewish life” is a “benchmark for successful integration” in Germany.

Germany has also been forced to appoint a new special commissioner to tackle the issue of anti-Semitism, and newly-arrived migrants have been warned they must reject bigoted views.