Report: Assad Regime Retakes Rebel Enclave near Damascus

The Algemeiner reports: A media unit run by the Syrian government’s Lebanese ally Hezbollah said on Wednesday an opposition enclave northeast of Damascus was now free of rebels and under state control.

Under a deal between the Syrian government and rebels reached on Friday, about 3,700 rebels and family members left the East Qalamoun enclave some 40 kilometers (25 miles) northeast of Damascus in recent days.

The final 38 buses left at dawn on Wednesday, the media unit said. Their destination was the rebel-held areas of Idlib and Jarablus in northern Syria, Syrian state television said. Only one pocket of rebel-held territory remains near the Syrian capital, an area south of the city where Islamic State holds a pocket next to one held by rebel factions.

Read more here.