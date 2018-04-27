Israel: Iran Has More Than 80,000 Fighters in Syria

The Times of Israel reports: Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations on Thursday presented an aerial photograph of an alleged Iranian base outside Damascus that he said Tehran was using to bring in and train tens of thousands of fighters for the militias it backs in Syria.

“There are over 80,000 extremists from all over the Middle East who are members of Shia militias in Syria under Iranian control,” Danny Danon told the UN Security Council.

The satellite image showed what appeared to be a military installation in the mountains northwest of Syria’s capital. The base serves as “Iran’s central induction and recruitment center in Syria,” Danon said. The ambassador did not provide evidence to support the claim.

