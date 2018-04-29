Joy Reid is a “homophobe” and a “liar” while MSNBC is “allowing her to try to weasel her way out of this situation using ridiculous lies,” charged Michael Lucas, a gay pornographic film actor and director.

Lucas further accused progressive groups of evidencing “hypocrisy” by remaining largely silent about Reid’s alleged and admitted anti-gay comments. Many of those same groups advocated for a boycott of Fox News host Laura Ingraham over one controversial remark on Twitter about Parkland shooting survivor and anti-gun advocate David Hogg that Ingraham later apologized for, Lucas noted.

Lucas is founder and CEO of Lucas Entertainment, New York’s largest gay adult film company and one of the biggest gay porn production companies in the world.

“It would be insane to fall for Joy Reid’s claim that she was hacked,” Lucas exclaimed in a Breitbart News interview. “Not only did MSNBC not fire her, they didn’t even condemn her views. They are allowing her to try to weasel her way out of this situation using ridiculous lies.”

Lucas continued:

Why is MSNBC so reluctant to get rid of Reid? Just last month, liberal groups called for a boycott of Laura Ingraham’s talk show just because she sent a tweet jokingly mocking Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg for being rejected by four colleges which resulted in her losing half of her advertisers. So far no advertisers left Joy Reid. Reid is a homophobe and a liar, but she is also a powerful liberal black women who has one of the biggest Twitter followings amongst TV hosts. I think the liberal hypocrisy is clear.

Reid on Saturday took to her MSNBC show to offer an on-air apology to the LGBT community for some of her past comments, but she continued to suggest that not all remarks posted on the archives of her old blog, The Reid Report, were really written by her.

“Here’s what I know, I genuinely do not believe I wrote those hateful things because they are completely alien to me, but I can definitely understand based on things I have tweeted and I have written in the past why some people don’t believe me,” Reid announced on her AM Joy show. “I have not been exempt from being dumb or cruel or hurtful to the very people I want to advocate for. I own that. I get it. And for that I am truly, truly sorry.”

While maintaining that her old blog may have been manipulated, Reid did apologize for a series of tweets in which she repeatedly suggested that pundit and author Ann Coulter was transgender, referring to Coulter as a “dude” and tweeting that she “liked my drag queens fierce.”

“I apologize to my friends and I want to apologize to the trans community and to Anne. Those tweets were wrong and horrible,” Reid stated. “I look back at the ways I talked about people and gender identity and sexual orientation and I wonder who that even was, but the reality is like a lot of people in this country that person was me.”

NBC is for now standing by its host while not issuing an on the record statement. An unnamed NBC spokesperson told Politico that Reid would remain on the air despite the controversy, but network representatives declined to say whether NBC will initiate its own internal investigation of the blog posts.

Much of the controversy centers on blog posts from over a decade ago which contain anti-gay remarks. Last year, Reid admitted to writing anti-gay comments about then-Florida Gov. Charlie Crist, but when new anti-gay remarks surfaced last week she brought out a cyber expert to suggest that her blog had been hacked.

Some of the alleged posts contain phraseology critical of gay marriage and claim gay men go after “impressionable teens.” The posts also suggest in a derogatory manner that Tom Cruise, Karl Rove and the son of Chief Justice John Roberts are all gay.

“Most straight people cringe at the sight of two men kissing,” reads another post. “The nature of political correctness is that gay people are allowed to say straight sex is gross but the reverse is considered to be patently homophobic.”

Lucas opined that if those remarks were actually written by Reid, the sentiments would be similar to the “very old style of Russian homophobic propaganda that accused gays of converting young boys to homosexuals by promoting a homosexual life style.”

While Reid disputes the authenticity of those posts — and her storyline alleging a hack has been widely questioned by the news media — she did admit in December 2017 to the other blatantly anti-gay posts.

Reid mockingly claimed with no evidence that then-Florida Gov. Charlie Crist was secretly a gay man who married his wife so that he could run for president. Reid referred to Crist as “Miss Charlie.”

“I can just see poor Charlie on the honeymoon, ogling the male waiters and thinking to himself, ‘God, do I actually have to see her naked?’” Reid wrote on her blog.

Similar to her apology on Saturday, Reid in December 2017 stated, “I regret the way I addressed the complex issue of the closet and speculation on a person’s sexual orientation with a mocking tone and sarcasm.”

“It was insensitive, tone-deaf and dumb,” she added at the time. “There is no excusing it — not based on the taste-skewing mores of talk radio or the then-blogosphere, and not based on my intentions.”

A Daily Beast investigation last week found Reid’s hacking claim to be not credible. “Claims by Joy Reid’s Cybersecurity Expert Fall Apart” was the title of a Beast investigative report.

“The Daily Beast investigated the MSNBC host’s claims that someone hacked her old blogs to make her appear homophobic and found that the evidence provided crumbles under scrutiny,” the Beast reported.

Writing at CNN.com, media reporter Tom Kludt maintained that “Reid’s hacking claims don’t add up.”

Kludt reported:

Reid’s claim rests on the idea that a hacker was tampering with her blog not years after the fact, but contemporaneously — sometimes within days or even hours of the events that were the subject of the posts — and that she never noticed. … A review of an archived version of the blog through the Library of Congress casts serious doubt on whether that material was indeed fraudulent, at least assuming that the archived version was itself not hacked, and Reid’s team says it is not claiming that.

Kludt concluded that Reid’s hacking claims “require a belief in several shifting and sometimes contradictory arguments — despite evidence offered to the contrary by outlets like The Daily Beast — and a belief that Reid was completely unaware of something going on right under her nose.”

Progressive groups, meanwhile, have been largely silent in the face of the Reid controversy. The George Soros-funded Media Matters for America progressive advocacy group, which helped lead the recent anti-Ingraham campaign, went so far as to announce that Reid’s actions do to not meet the organization’s “standard” to lead a boycott.

