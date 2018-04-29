Report: Trump to Unveil Mideast Peace Plan after Embassy Move

The Algemeiner reports: President Donald Trump will unveil his long-gestating peace plan after the U.S. opens its new embassy in Jerusalem, an Israeli source stated on Saturday.

Media reports have indicated that Trump’s plan is finished, but until now there have been no indications as to when it might be made public.

Israel’s Channel Two cites a “senior political source” saying that the US will put forward its peace plan after the opening of the new embassy in Jerusalem. The official date for the opening is May 14, to coincide with Israel’s 70th Independence Day. It was previously believed that President Trump would not attend the opening ceremonies, but he recently indicated that he might do so.

