Report: Trump to Unveil Mideast Peace Plan after Embassy Move

US President Donald Trump poses for a photo with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and in the Rose Garden of the White House on March 5, 2018 in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump said he 'may' attend the opening of a controversial new US embassy in Jerusalem, a fraught prospect designed to underscore close ties with Benjamin Netanyahu, whom he hosted Monday.Trump warmly welcomed the embattled prime minister to the White House, claiming US-Israel ties had 'never been better' and floating a May trip that would be a major security and diplomatic challenge. / AFP PHOTO / MANDEL NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty

by Breitbart Jerusalem29 Apr 20180

The Algemeiner reports: President Donald Trump will unveil his long-gestating peace plan after the U.S. opens its new embassy in Jerusalem, an Israeli source stated on Saturday.

Media reports have indicated that Trump’s plan is finished, but until now there have been no indications as to when it might be made public.

Israel’s Channel Two cites a “senior political source” saying that the US will put forward its peace plan after the opening of the new embassy in Jerusalem. The official date for the opening is May 14, to coincide with Israel’s 70th Independence Day. It was previously believed that President Trump would not attend the opening ceremonies, but he recently indicated that he might do so.

