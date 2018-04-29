Syrian Media: ‘Enemy’ Rocket Attacks Hit Multiple Military Bases

TEL AVIV — Syrian state television on Sunday reported that “enemy” rocket attacks struck military bases in Hama province and in the Aleppo countryside.

SANA, Syria’s state-run news agency cited a “military source” claiming that a “new aggression targeted military positions in the countryside of Hama and Aleppo provinces with rockets at around 10:30 PM.”

The Jerusalem Post, citing local Syrian media and opposition reports, listed casualty numbers and possible Iranian links to the purportedly targeted bases:

Reports from the Syrian opposition said 38 regime soldiers were killed and 57 were injured in the attack, citing media outlets with connections to the regime. An opposition source said one of the locations hit was an army base known as Brigade 47 near Hama city, widely known as a recruitment center for Iranian-backed Shi’ite militias who fight alongside President Bashar Assad’s forces. State television did not give a location for the explosions but two residents contacted in eastern Hama countryside said the blasts came from a military base reported to be used by Iranian-backed forces.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported “warplanes” carried out “raids on the northern countryside of Homs, where the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitored the warplanes targeting areas in Talbiseh city, Om Sharshuh village and Ghernata town in the northern countryside of Homs.”

It was not immediately clear which country was behind the alleged strikes.

The Times of Israel further reported:

According to the Orient news outlet, which is affiliated with the Syrian rebels, the blasts occurred in a base belonging to the Syrian army’s 47th Brigade, which is being used by Iran-backed Shiite militias. The base is located just south of Hama. The facility was said to house a weapons depot, which accounted for the size and intensity of the blast, which could be seen from kilomters away and reportedly registered one seismographs in the area. Syrian state media reported that authorities were work to “determine the cause of the explosions.” The Orient news outlet noted that the base was known to be the headquarters of Iranian militiamen and had been “heavily involved” in attacks against rebel forces in the area.

On April 9, strikes blamed on Israel hit the Iran-run T-4 military base that was reportedly used to operate Iran’s advanced drone fleet. The strikes came after the base was brazenly used by Iran to send an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) into Israeli territory in February before it was quickly shot down by the Israeli military. The IDF revealed its investigation concluded the Iranian drone sent from T-4 was carrying explosives and seemingly deployed to attack an Israeli target.

On April 14, there were reports of a “violent explosion” in the southern section of Aleppo province in Syria in an area where Iranian forces were present. Hezbollah-affiliated media outlets at the time claimed the incident involved a controlled explosion.

