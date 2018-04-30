Iron Dome Air Defense System Voted Israel’s Best Invention

Defence Technology Review reports: The Iron Dome counter rocket, artillery and mortar (C-RAM) and very short-range air defence system (VSHORADS) has been voted the greatest invention in Israel’s 70 years of independence.

In a public contest conducted by the Israeli Ministry of Economy, 110,000 Israelis voted on a list of some 70 inventions in a poll to coincide with the 70th anniversary of Israeli independence. Pressed into Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) service in early 2011, the Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Iron Dome has been instrumental in protecting Israeli citizens from RAM threats during numerous cross-border conflicts and attacks since.

The IDF has chiefly deployed Iron Dome in defence of densely populated areas, where the overarching operational requirement

is to combine rapid threat detection and tracking with precise interception of incoming targets to ensure avoidance of civilian casualties.

