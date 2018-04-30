TEL AVIV — In a dramatic press conference here aimed at the international community, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday unveiled a cache of secret files he says were obtained from inside a hidden Iranian site and clearly demonstrate that Tehran maintained a secret nuclear weapons program despite declarations to the contrary.

Netanyahu explained that the structure of the U.S.-led international nuclear agreement was in part based on deceptive Iranian descriptions of its previous nuclear work. He said Iran’s failure to disclose its secret program shows the nuclear deal is “based on lies based on Iranian deception.”

The Israeli leader presented evidence that Iran continued to expand its nuclear program even after the signing of the 2015 nuclear deal.

More to come…