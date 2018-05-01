Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s allegations of a secret Iranian atomic weapons program have been dismissed by EU diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini who says Iran is complying with its nuclear commitments.

“We need to assess the details of the statement Prime Minister Netanyahu has made,” Mogherini said in a statement on Monday night after Mr. Netanyahu made global headlines by offering substantive proof of an Iranian plan that could be activated at any time to deliver an atomic weapon.

Mr. Netanyahu said Iran’s failure to disclose its secret program while misleading the world shows the nuclear deal is “based on lies based on Iranian deception.”

Mogherini also stressed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) needed to assess the Israeli claims that Tehran was in breach of its 2015 nuclear deal brokered by then U.S. President Barack Obama.

“The IAEA is the only impartial, international organisation that is in charge of monitoring Iran’s nuclear commitments,” she said.

“What I have seen from the first reports is that Prime Minister Netanyahu has not put into question Iran’s compliance with the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) commitments, meaning post-2015 nuclear commitments,” she added.

“IAEA is the only impartial international organisation in charge of monitoring Iran’s nuclear commitments. If any country has information of non-compliance of any kind should address this information to the proper legitimate and recognised mechanism” @FedericaMog #IranDeal pic.twitter.com/M0Fvv3SrgN — European External Action Service – EEAS (@eu_eeas) April 30, 2018

Under the JCPOA deal — signed by Iran, the U.S., Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia — Tehran agreed to curbs on its nuclear programme in exchange for the lifting of crippling economic sanctions.

The U.S. could withdraw completely on May 12 — the next deadline for waiving Iranian sanctions.

“I have not seen from Prime Minister Netanyahu arguments for the moment on non-compliance, meaning violation by Iran of its nuclear commitments under the deal,” Mogherini said.

“Iran has fully complied with its commitments,” according to 10 IAEA reports, she said.

Iran has always denied it sought nuclear weapon, insisting its atomic programme was for civilian purposes.

Iranian officials on Monday lambasted Mr. Netanyahu’s presentation about Iran’s nuclear weapons ambitions as “childish” and “ridiculous.”

Deputy Defense Minister Abbas Araghchi said, “Netanyahu’s childish and ridiculous presentation was planned in the run up to Trump’s announcement about the nuclear deal.”