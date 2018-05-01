Iran: Netanyahu’s Presentation on Nuclear Files Was ‘Childish and Ridiculous’

The Times of Israel reports: Iranian officials on Monday lambasted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s presentation about Iran’s nuclear weapons ambitions as “childish” and “ridiculous.”

Deputy Defense Minister Abbas Araghchi said, “Netanyahu’s childish and ridiculous presentation was planned in the run up to Trump’s announcement about the nuclear deal.”

US President Donald Trump is to decide whether he’ll quit the landmark agreement by May 12 — the next deadline to waive sanctions against the Islamic Republic under the deal. Trump last signed those waivers in January, but he said he would not do so again unless Congress and European allies amend the pact.

