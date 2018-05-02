EXCLUSIVE – New York Democrat Assemblyman Gives Trump ‘A-Triple-Plus’ Rating on Israel

TEL AVIV — Longtime Brooklyn Assemblyman Dov Hikind, a Democrat, rated President Trump “a-triple-plus” for his administration’s policies toward Israel and relationship with the Jewish state.

“I rate him a-triple-plus,” said Hikind. “When it comes to Israel, this administration, the Trump administration has been remarkable. You know, Aaron, it doesn’t get any better.”

Hikind was speaking in an interview on this reporter’s talk radio program, “Aaron Klein Investigative Radio” broadcast on New York’s AM 970 The Answer and NewsTalk 990 AM.

Hikind praised Trump’s historic decision to relocate the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem and the administration’s steadfast support for the Jewish state amid Hamas-instigated border riots targeting Israel from the Gaza Strip.

Stated Hikind: “When it comes to moving the embassy every president has promised this and they knew when they were promising it that they were lying to everybody. So whatever you want to say about Trump, the fact is he made a commitment. He has kept that commitment and that is extraordinary.”

Hikind noted the U.S. administration has been defending Israel amid international criticism over the Jewish state’s defensive actions along the Gaza border.

You have a country defending itself against those who want to come into the country and do what? Take a hiking tour? I mean, God forbid, if the Israeli government, the Israeli army would not stop those from trying to get into the country to cause harm, to cause damage, to murder. All Israel is doing is defending its borders. No different than what France would do. The U.S. would do. Or any other country in the world. And thank God, this administration really gets it.

Hikind said he is not a supporter of Trump on all issues. “There are things about Trump that bother all of us,” he said.

He continued: “But when it comes to bottom line, when it comes to the issues. If you are going to have a doctor with bad bedside manners but a fabulous doctor and another doctor who is the sweetest person in the world but is not maybe the best doctor in the world, we know who you would choose. You want the very best.”

When it comes to Israel, he maintained, “I think all of us should really appreciate every moment of the Trump administration because it doesn’t get any better.”

Last week, Hikind announced he won’t seek reelection after 36 years in the New York State Assembly. “I am excited about my future. There is still so much to be done,” Hikind said in a press release. “But before I can start the next chapter of my life, I intend to finish my term in the Assembly.”

