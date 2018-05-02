Israel: Terror Groups Using Gaza Protests as Cover to Kidnap IDF Soldiers

The Times of Israel reports: IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot said Tuesday that Palestinian terror groups had attempted to kidnap soldiers during mass protests on the Gaza border which he said were a front for terrorist activity.

At a ceremony marking the installation of a military top liaison to the Palestinians, Eisenkot said, “In recent weeks, we’ve once again seen the complexity of the situation, when our forces found themselves facing mass protests that served as cover for terrorist actions, attacks on soldiers, attempts at kidnapping, attacks on military posts, and attempts to infiltrate [Israeli] towns.”

Eisenkot did not provide further details. Palestinians in Gaza have staged violent demonstrations at the enclave’s border with Israel over five consecutive Fridays.

