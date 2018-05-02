The Algemeiner reports: The intelligence information on Iran’s nuclear program presented by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the world on Monday was a “smoking bomb…not just a smoking gun,” according to the Jewish state’s US envoy.

In an appearance on the “CBS This Morning” talk show, Ambassador Ron Dermer said the details revealed by Netanyahu were “certainly new.”

“It puts together this giant puzzle we all had of Iran’s nuclear program,” Dermer noted. “There were a lot of question marks about Iran’s program, now we have exclamation points that they had a military nuclear program and they had an intention, and they still have an intention, to ultimately build a nuclear weapon.”

Read more here.