Sen. Ted Cruz: Netanyahu Revelations Prove Iran Deal ‘Truly Catastrophic’

TEL AVIV – Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) on Monday praised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his “stunning revelations” about Iran’s nuclear program, saying they prove that the nuclear accord signed with Tehran was “truly catastrophic.”

“Today’s stunning revelations by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu powerfully demonstrate why the Obama Iran nuclear deal is not just unfixable, but truly catastrophic,” Cruz said in a statement, adding that the prime minister’s presentation was “remarkable” and “unprecedented.”

The Iranian documents, he said, prove that “Iran has conducted a clandestine nuclear weapons program” and “lied repeatedly and brazenly, denying that secret program.”

“The Obama nuclear deal was predicated on that edifice of lies,” he added. “Iran is today in violation of that deal.”

“The national security consequences of the Obama Iranian nuclear deal are twofold: First, America has allowed billions of dollars to flow to the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism, a nation directly responsible for the murder of hundreds of U.S. servicemen and women,” he said.

“And second, those billions of dollars have also propped up a despotic regime and provided vast resources for ongoing ballistic missile tests designed to enable Iran to launch a nuclear weapon on the American homeland,” he added.

He also quoted President Donald Trump, saying the files proved Trump’s description of the accord as a “terrible deal” may have been an understatement. In light of this, he said, the U.S. “should therefore withdraw immediately, reimpose crushing sanctions, work to encourage our allies to do the same, and do everything necessary to insure that the Ayatollah Khamenei never — never — acquires the nuclear weapons to make good on his pledge of ‘death to America.’”

On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters that the stolen files clearly show that “Iran lied” and its nuclear capabilities were “far more advanced and further along” than thought before the signing of the deal.

“The problem is that the deal was made on a completely false pretense: Iran lied on the front end,” Sanders said. “They were dishonest actors. The deal that was made was made on things that weren’t accurate. We have a big problem with that, particularly the fact that Iran’s nuclear capabilities were far more advanced and further along than they ever indicated.”