The Times of Israel reports: Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday flew a fire kite into Israel, starting a large blaze in fields in southern Israel that spread through dozens of acres of grasslands and agricultural fields, authorities said, the largest fire yet since the first use of these kites.

Ten teams of firefighters were called to the area, near Kibbutz Be’eri, and had gradually brought the fire under control as of Wednesday evening, according to a spokesperson for the fire service.

For the past several weeks, Gazans have been regularly flying kites to which they’ve attached containers of burning fuel into Israel; the tactic was introduced as part of the “March of Return” demonstrations, which began on March 30 and are due to continue through mid-May.

