Guatemala Begins Moving Embassy to Jerusalem

The Times of Israel reports: Guatemala on Wednesday started to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, transferring furniture and other equipment into a yet-unfinished office in the capital’s Malha Technology Park. Earlier this week, the Guatemalan flag was raised outside the building.

“I was moved to see the flag of Guatemala waving in Jerusalem in advance of the opening of the Guatemalan embassy later this month,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted. “Dear friends, welcome back to our eternal capital!”

The Central American country’s president, Jimmy Morales, and foreign minister, Sandra Jovel, are scheduled to attend the embassy’s official opening on May 14. They will arrive in Israel a day earlier in order to attend a festive event at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem to celebrate the inaugurations of the new Guatemalan and US embassies.

