First Signs Posted to U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem

The Jerusalem municipality has proudly mounted the first street signs pointing the way toward the U.S. embassy, which is set to open one week from today, on the 70th secular anniversary of Israel’s independence on May 14.

Mayor Nir Barkat posed atop a ladder as the first sign went up as part of ongoing celebrations for Jerusalem Day, which falls on May 13 this year. The annual holiday celebrates the reunification of Jerusalem with Israeli victory in the Six Day War.

“This is not a dream – it’s reality!” Bracket said in a statement posted on the municipality’s website.

“This morning, I am proud and excited to install the first signs for the US embassy, which will open next week in Jerusalem. I thank President [Donald] Trump for making this historic moment come to fruition. Jerusalem is the eternal capital of the Jewish people – and the world is beginning to recognize this fact. Happy Jerusalem Day!”

In related news, Paraguay announced that it would move its embassy to Jerusalem by the end of the month, in a ceremony to be attended by President Horacio Cartes.

Guatemala has already relocated its embassy to Jerusalem and will officially open the facility on May 16, in a ceremony that may be attended by President Jimmy Morales.

The White House has announced an official delegation to the U.S. embassy opening, to be led by Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan and attended by White House advisers Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.

It is not yet clear whether President Trump will attend, although he has indicated that he may.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News. He was named to Forward’s 50 “most influential” Jews in 2017. He is the co-author of How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution, which is available from Regnery. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.