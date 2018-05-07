LISTEN – Klein: Time is Ripe for a Revolution in Iran

JERUSALEM — Iran’s increasing international isolation combined with recent airstrikes targeting Iranian bases in Syria, the growing frustration of the Iranian people over economic woes, and the Mossad’s “astonishing” seizure of Tehran’s secret nuclear archive have worked to demonstrate that the Iranian regime “is not that all powerful after all,” contended Breitbart Jerusalem bureau chief Aaron Klein.

Speaking on his Sunday night national radio broadcast “Aaron Klein Investigative Radio,” Klein further opined that these events could set the stage for a successful revolution to topple the Shiite fundamentalist Iranian regime.

Listen here:

“Let’s add up all of these problems,” stated Klein. “The regime is not doing very well. The [Iranian] economy is doing poorly. The Iranian people sick at the fact that the regime is building up terrorists and building up their bases in Syria instead of building up the Iranian economy. Then you have the Iranian people watching as Israel strikes Iran in Syria repeatedly and Iran can’t do anything about it. Now add to all of that the Mossad penetrating the Iran Revolutionary Guards, getting their nuclear secrets.”

“The time is ripe for a revolution in Iran,” he said.

Here is a transcript of Klein’s further remarks on the subject: