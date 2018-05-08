Palestinians Urge Dignitaries to Boycott U.S. Embassy Opening

The Times of Israel reports: Senior Palestinian official Saeb Erekat on Monday called on foreign dignitaries in Israel and around the world to stay away from next week’s opening of the new US Embassy in Jerusalem, so as not to endorse what he called Washington’s “flagrant violations of international law.”

Some 800 mostly American and Israeli visitors are expected at the May 14 inauguration of the new embassy, though few officials from other countries have been invited to the event.

“As Washington pursues a policy of encouragement of international anarchy and disregard for organizations and international law, we call upon all diplomatic corps, civil society organizations, and religious authorities to boycott the inauguration ceremony of the US embassy in Jerusalem, lest they lend legitimacy to an illegal decision and to continued Israeli policies of occupation, colonization, and annexation,” Erekat said.

