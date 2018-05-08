Paraguay Becomes Third Country to Move Embassy to Jerusalem

Jewish youth from Paraguay, pose for a photo, in front the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest site in Jerusalem, Wednesday, April 29, 2009 after participating in the ''March of the living". Israelis are celebrating Independence Day, marking the 61st anniversary of the creation of the state. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
AP/Bernat Armangue

by Breitbart Jerusalem8 May 20180

The Times of Israel reports: Paraguay is set to become the third country, after the US and Guatemala, to transfer its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, Israel said Monday.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Emmanuel Nahshon said Paraguay President Horacio Cartes will travel to Israel later this month to open the country’s new embassy in the capital.

Cartes’s trip was scheduled for May 21 or May 22, a Paraguay government spokesman told the Reuters news agency. Nahshon hailed the “wonderful news as the international recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital gathers momentum.”

