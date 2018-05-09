The European Union is “determined to preserve” the Iran nuclear deal despite the U.S. withdrawal, the bloc’s top diplomat Federica Mogherini said Tuesday.

The 2015 accord “is delivering on its goal which is guaranteeing that Iran doesn’t develop nuclear weapons, the European Union is determined to preserve it,” Mogherini said. She pledged to “stay true” and stand with Tehran in respecting the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or Iran nuclear deal, as brokered under former President Barack Obama.

The Iran deal would be on the agenda when the bloc’s leaders meet for a summit in Sofia next week, E.U. President Donald Tusk said.

Policies of @realDonaldTrump on #IranDeal and trade will meet a united European approach. EU leaders will tackle both issues at the summit in Sofia next week. — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) May 8, 2018

Mogherini directly appealed to the Iranian people and their leaders to stick with the accord after U.S. President Donald Trump said Washington was ditching the “defective” agreement.

“Stay true to your commitments as we will stay true to ours and together with the rest of the international community we will preserve this nuclear deal,” Mogherini said at a hastily arranged press conference in Rome, AFP reports.

She said “particularly worried” by Trump’s announcement of new sanctions on Iran, saying the E.U. would act to defend its economic interests.

“As long as Iran continues to implement its nuclear related commitments, as it is doing so far, the European Union will remain committed to the continued full and effective implementation of the nuclear deal,” Mogherini added.

“We fully trust the work, competence and autonomy of the International Atomic Energy Agency that has published 10 reports certifying that Iran has fully complied with its commitments.”

Other countries in Europe expressed similar sentiments.

England, Germany, and France issued a joint statement on Tuesday expressing “regret” over President Donald Trump’s historic decision to withdraw the United States from the landmark agreement.

“It is with regret and concern that we, the Leaders of France, Germany and the United Kingdom take note of President Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States of America from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action,” the countries wrote. The letter concluded with the trio stating, “We and our Foreign Ministers will reach out to all parties to the JCPoA to seek a positive way forward.”

Despite his strongest efforts to keep the United States in the deal during his visit with Trump last week, French President Emmanuel Macron was unable to convince the commander-in-chief to stay in a deal that Trump has long regarded as “deeply flawed” and which he built his campaign promise on dismantling.