LISTEN – Klein: Withdrawal from Iran Deal ‘Shows Donald Trump Keeps His Promises’

President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the nuclear accord with Iran demonstrates to both U.S. allies and enemies alike that “unlike Barack Obama, Donald Trump keeps his promises,” stated Breitbart’s Jerusalem bureau chief Aaron Klein.

Klein was speaking during his regular segment on the John Batchelor Show, the popular, nationally syndicated nighttime U.S. radio program.

Click here to listen to the segment in which Klein also details the Iranian threat to Israel’s north:

During the interview, Klein stated:

What this shows the world, what this shows every ally of the United States but also every enemy is that unlike Barack Obama, Donald Trump keeps his promises. Trump repeatedly said that he would rip up the nuclear deal. He repeatedly said that the nuclear deal was a huge mistake; was a disaster for American national security. And so he made clear for many months that he wanted to renegotiate this. He was giving Europe, he was giving Iran time to do that. It hasn’t been done. So what he did was keep his promise.

Trump announced on Tuesday that the U.S. was withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal, adding the U.S. “will be instituting the highest level of economic sanctions.”

“Today’s action sends a critical message, the United States no longer makes empty threats,” Trump warned in his announcement.

Trump pledged to “find a real, comprehensive and lasting solution to the Iranian nuclear threat.”

“This will include efforts to eliminate the threat of Iran’s ballistic missile program, to stop its terrorist activities worldwide, and to block its menacing activity across the Middle East,” he said. “If the regime continues its nuclear aspirations, it will have bigger problems than it has ever had before.”