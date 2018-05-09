Politicians in Iran have set a U.S. flag ablaze and chanted “Death to America” after Donald Trump pulled out of the nuclear deal.

The lawmakers also torched a symbolic copy of the Iran deal before vowing to increase spending on the country’s ballistic missile program.

The furious demonstration in the Iranian parliament reflected broad public anger in the country after Mr. Trump called the deal a “horrible, one-sided deal that should have never, ever been made.”

Parliament speaker Ali Larijani said Iran could return to its nuclear program, but would hold off at first on withdrawing from the nuclear pact.

“With a national consensus, we will give the U.S. and Zionists a response that they will regret,” he said, according to the semi-official Mehr news agency.

Iranian MPs Burn U.S. Flag in Parliament, Chant “Death to America,” following Trump’s Withdrawal from Nuclear Deal pic.twitter.com/3zCiFSLblz — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) May 9, 2018

Iranian officials say they hope Europe will work with them to preserve the deal, and already the E.U. is indicating it is ready to stand alongside Tehran.

Late Tuesday night, President Hassan Rouhani said he’d be sending Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to the countries still in the deal — China, France, Germany, Russia and the United Kingdom.

Rouhani made a point of stressing that Iran, at any time, could resume its nuclear program.

“So if necessary, we can begin our industrial enrichment without any limitations,” the Iranian leader said.

“Until implementation of this decision, we will wait for some weeks and will talk with our friends and allies and other signatories of the nuclear deal, who signed it and who will remain loyal to it. Everything depends on our national interests.”