Macron Calls for ‘De-Escalation’ Between Iran and Israel

French President Emmanuel Macron made an urgent call for a “de-escalation” of hostilities between Iran and Israel on Thursday.

His intervention in Middle East affairs came after the Israeli army said it struck Iranian targets in Syria following inbound rocket fire it squarely blamed on Tehran.

“He calls for a de-escalation”, the presidency said in a statement reported by AFP, adding that the French leader would discuss the issue with Angela Merkel when he meets with the German chancellor in Aachen, western Germany, later in the day.

The Israeli army said Thursday morning that it set back Iranian military capabilities in Syria by “many months” with overnight strikes on “dozens” of targets affiliated with the Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps’ al-Quds Force following an attempted large-scale rocket attack on Israeli territory.

The Israel Defense Forces reported no casualties, either on the ground or in the air, and that no rockets fired from Syria made impact in Israeli territory.

Macron said in an interview with the German weekly Der Spiegel published on the weekend that the US withdrawal from the deal could open a “Pandora’s Box”, adding: “There could be a war.”