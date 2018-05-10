Netanyahu’s Security Cabinet Convenes as Iran Official Vows ‘Revenge will Come’

The Times of Israel reports: Israel’s security cabinet was meeting Thursday evening at the IDF’s headquarters in Tel Aviv as tensions with Tehran boiled over into direct confrontation for the first time and an Iranian official warned revenge “will come.”

But Israeli officials had a warning of their own for Iran following a night of widespread Israeli airstrikes on Iranian targets in Syria.

“If the Iranians look more carefully [at the situation], they’ll understand that we can hit them even more dramatically,” Public Security and Strategic Affairs Minister Gilad Erdan told Hadashot TV news ahead of the cabinet meeting. “I think they now understand the IDF’s capabilities, its intelligence abilities, our capacity to strike both Iranian [forces] and Syrian.”

