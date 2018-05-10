U.S. Embassy Moves Twitter Presence from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem

The U.S. Embassy in Israel has a new Twitter handle. Ahead of the much-anticipated move from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem next week, the embassy is upgrading its social media profile to reflect its new home.

The embassy wrote on Twitter Thursday that the @usembassyta account had been changed to “@USEmbassyJerusalem.” The correct account handle is @USEmbassyjlm

The embassy’s account backdrop is still a vivid shot of the Tel Aviv coastline rather than Jerusalem, with officials saying it is “still looking for a suitable header photo.”

The Trump administration is fulfilling a key campaign promise to move the embassy to Jerusalem, recognition of the city as capital of the Jewish state.

Some of Judaism’s holiest sites are located in the West Bank and eastern Jerusalem, including the Temple Mount and Western Wall in Jerusalem; the Tomb of the Patriarchs and Matriarchs in Hebron; and Joseph’s Tomb in Nablus.

The Jerusalem municipality has already proudly mounted the first street signs pointing the way toward the relocated embassy, which is set to open on the 70th secular anniversary of Israel’s independence on May 14.

The annual holiday celebrates the reunification of Jerusalem with Israeli victory in the Six Day War.

Paraguay has also announced that it would move its embassy to Jerusalem by the end of the month, in a ceremony to be attended by President Horacio Cartes.

Guatemala has already relocated its embassy to Jerusalem and will officially open the facility on May 16, in a ceremony that may be attended by President Jimmy Morales.