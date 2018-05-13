Report: Marines Sent to Bolster Security Ahead of Jerusalem Embassy Move

by Breitbart Jerusalem13 May 20180

The Times of Israel reports: The US has dispatched Marines to bolster security at US diplomatic facilities around the Middle East, Hadashot TV news reported Saturday citing a CNN report, two days ahead of the opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem.

The deployment of Marines, the Israeli TV report said, came because of fears of disturbances related to the opening of the embassy. For weeks, thousands of Gazans have been protesting at the border with Israel, encouraged by Hamas, the terror group that rules the Strip, whose leaders have vowed to ratchet up protests to coincide with the embassy opening.

Demonstrations against the US move have been held in recent days in Tunisia, Jordan, and Indonesia. CNN reported earlier Saturday that, “For weeks, the State Department has been working to bolster security at US diplomatic posts around the Muslim world in advance of the embassy move.”

