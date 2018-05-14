Al-Qaeda Terrorist Leader Calls for Jihad Against U.S. as Embassy Opens in Jerusalem

He added that Bin Laden had declared the U.S. “the first enemy of the Muslims, and swore that it will not dream of security until it is lived in reality in Palestine, and until all the armies of disbelief leave the land of Muhammad.”

Al-Zawahiri argued that Islamic countries had failed to act in Muslims’ interests by entering into the United Nations, which recognizes Israel, and following Security Council and General Assembly resolutions rather than bending to the will of sharia (Islamic law).

This is not the first time the terrorist leader of Al-Qaeda’s “core” – the group that was responsible for carrying out the terror attacks against America on September 11, 2001 – has called for a bloody revolution against U.S. interests by Muslims.

In 2015 he said the same thing, calling for young Muslims to follow in the footsteps of Boston Marathon bombers Dzhokhar and Tamerlan Tsarnaev, and the Kouachi brothers, who carried out the jihadi attack at the offices of Charlie Hebdo.

The new U.S. embassy opens in Jerusalem on Monday.