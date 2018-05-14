Iran Calls Trump ‘Feeble-Minded,’ Demands Global Resistance to New U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem

Iran’s parliamentary speaker branded President Donald Trump “feeble-minded” over Monday’s transfer of the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, calling for combined resistance from the Palestinians and the international community to America’s move.

“America has entered a crisis of strategic decision-making that looks at the international arena immaturely and adventurously,” said speaker Ali Larijani, a key establishment figure.

“I believe the current US president is not capable of identifying and judging the long-term consequences of his actions,” he added. “Spur-of-the-moment and uncalculated actions cannot continue in today’s world. Feeblemindness is costly for statesmen and they will eventually have to pay the price.”

Speaker Larijani last week was part of a different protest that went beyond the traditional anti-America rhetoric that comes from Tehran.

He watched as politicians in Iran set a U.S. flag ablaze and chanted “Death to America” after Donald Trump pulled out of the nuclear deal.

The lawmakers also torched a symbolic copy of the Iran deal before vowing to increase spending on the country’s ballistic missile program.

Larijani on Monday also urged Muslim countries to take more serious measures in response to President Donald Trump’s “wrong and unwise decision” to move the embassy to Jerusalem.

The U.S. “must not think that such actions… can remain without a response,” he said.