LISTEN – Klein: ‘Jerusalem Is Israel’s Capital Whether the EU Likes It or Not’

JERUSALEM — On his radio program last night, Breitbart Jerusalem Bureau Chief Aaron Klein slammed western European Union nations for boycotting Israel’s ceremony marking the opening of the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem.

Listen here:

Stated Klein: “The nerve of it. What if Israel goes to Germany, goes to the UK and then says we think your capital should be not in your capital city but in some other city? Who the heck are you to come to Israel or even from afar to tell the Jewish state that is of a nation that has been praying next year in Jerusalem for thousands of years? … A Jewish nation that has its very identity not in Tel Aviv, which never existed until the last 100 years or so, instead in the areas of Jerusalem … King David’s capital.”

“It is literally written in archaeology. You can go to the City of David and look at the excavations. … The archaeology shows the Jewish history. … The EU has some nerve to boycott the events of the United States recognizing reality, recognizing Jewish history. … Jerusalem is Israel’s capital whether the EU likes it or not.”

According to reports, only the European nations of the Czech Republic, Hungary and Romania attended a Sunday launch event hosted by Israel’s Foreign Ministry celebrating the U.S. embassy move. Despite invitations being sent out, not a single representative from any western EU state attended the function, according to reports.