Netanyahu: ‘President Trump is Making History’

The Jerusalem Post reports: Sixty-nine years after Israel declared Jerusalem as its capital, and 23 years after the US Congress passed a law mandating that Washington move its embassy there, the US will formally open its embassy in the city on Monday at 4 p.m., in a move Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared as “momentous.”

“President Donald Trump is making history,” Netanyahu said Sunday at a reception in the Foreign Ministry attended by Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who are leading the US delegation to the embassy opening. “We are deeply grateful, and our people will be eternally grateful, for his bold decision.”

Netanyahu said Trump’s decision reflects a simple truth: “Jerusalem has been the capital of the Jewish people for the past 3,000 years, has been the capital of our state for the past 70 years, and will remain our capital for all time.

