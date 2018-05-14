Netanyahu to Trump at U.S. Embassy Opening: ‘By Recognizing History You Have Made History’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked President Donald Trump at the dedication ceremony of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem on Monday and noted the historic nature of moving the diplomatic post from Tel Aviv to the capital.

“What a glorious day,” Netanyahu said. “Remember this moment.”

“This is history,” Netanyahu said. “President Trump, by recognizing history you have made history.”

“All of us are deeply moved,” Netanyahu said. “All of us are deeply grateful.”

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump promised to move the U.S. embassy to Israel’s capital, Jerusalem. That pledge became reality on Monday on the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the State of Israel when the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem was dedicated and opened.

“Today the embassy of the most powerful nation on earth; our greatest ally — the United States of America,” Netanyahu said. “Today its embassy opened here.”

“Thank you, President Trump, for having the courage to keep your promises,” Netanyahu said.

In December, Trump announced the decision to move the U.S. embassy.

“I have determined that it is time to officially recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel,” Trump said. “While previous presidents have made this a major campaign promise, they failed to deliver. Today, I am delivering.”

“Today, we finally acknowledge the obvious: that Jerusalem is Israel’s capital,” Trump said later about his decision.

“This is nothing more or less than a recognition of reality,” Trump said. “It is also the right thing to do. It’s something that has to be done.”

Netanyahu noted the biblical significance of the move, explaining Jews have considered Jerusalem the capital of Israel for 3,000 years starting with Abraham through the reigns of King Solomon and King David and since then.

“We gather here today to celebrate another historic day in the life of this city, which I know will take its place alongside other momentous decisions in the history of our people,” Netanyahu said.

The prime minister also thanks Republican members of Congress from the House and the Senate who attended the event, presidential advisors Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, and David Friedman, the U.S. ambassador to Israel.

