Palestinian Authority Urges Clashes as U.S. Opens Jerusalem Embassy

The Times of Israel reports: The Palestinian Authority and its ruling Fatah party urged Palestinians in the West Bank to take part in widespread protests Monday against the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem.

The protests are part of Nakba Day, a national day of Palestinian mourning marking the “catastrophe” of Israel’s founding, commemorated every year on May 15, but this year brought forward a day due to the embassy opening.

The National Committee for the Commemoration of the Nakba announced a protest march beginning at 11 a.m. in Ramallah which will head toward the Qalandiya checkpoint, on the outskirts of Jerusalem. At the same time demonstrations will be held in other cities in the West Bank, including Bethlehem, Hebron, Nablus and Jericho.

Read more here.