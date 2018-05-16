Exclusive — U.S. Ambassador David Friedman: Jerusalem Embassy Sends Message to Tehran, Pyongyang

JERUSALEM, Israel — U.S. Ambassador David M. Friedman told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview Tuesday that the decision to move the U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem had shown “moral clarity” and served America’s core interests.

“America does want to create basic peace and stability in the region,” Friedman said. He said that while a “snapshot” of the day’s headlines would not suggest stability, the embassy decision would have a stabilizing effect over time.

“We believe that by acting with moral clarity and courage, and by signaling to the Palestinians that they could be overtaken by events if they don’t come back to the table, we think that message will resonate and create opportunities for peace in the future.

Friedman, speaking from the terrace of the King David Hotel on the day after the embassy move, and on the first anniversary of his term as ambassador, added that the embassy decision had enhanced American credibility by showing that President Donald Trump is a man of his word — and loyal to the American people first and foremost.

“The President made a promise,” Friedman recalled. “He was cajoled, threatened, pleaded with by many nations in the world not to do it.

“He said, ‘I made this promise, it was the right thing, it was voted on 23 years ago, and the American people want it. I’m going to validate the will of the American people. I don’t work for them, I work for the American people.

“That message has resonated far beyond the 10-15 square kilometers affected by this decision. It will resonates in Tehran, and in Pyongyang, showing that this president keeps his word,” Friedman said.

He added that he had great confidence in new Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, whom he said was unique in his skills — not just his academic credentials as a West Point and Harvard graduate, but his personal warmth as well.

