Hamas Turns Away Truckloads of Israeli Medical Aid

The Jerusalem Post reports: Hamas turned away two large truckloads of Israeli humanitarian aid intended to relieve medical shortages in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday.

The IDF said it coordinated the transfer of eight truckloads of vital medical equipment through Israel’s Kerem Shalom crossing due to severe humanitarian conditions in the Hamas-controlled enclave, exacerbated by two days of violent clashes on the Gaza-Israel border.

Hamas accepted four trucks of aid supplied by the Palestinian Authority and two trucks supplied by UNICEF, but two further truckloads of medical aid provided by the IDF were turned away when the origin of the equipment became apparent. In addition to 53 tons of medical equipment set to be transported into Gaza this week via the crossing, the increased Israeli aid included more than 14,000 units of intravenous infusions, 40 medical basins, 20 medical examination couches, 25 infusion stands, 85,000 disinfectant pads and 12,500 bandages.

