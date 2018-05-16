South Africa’s Ruling Party Compares Israel to Nazi Germany

The Times of Israel reports: South Africa’s ruling party on Tuesday slammed Israel’s recent actions at the Gaza border, comparing the IDF’s efforts to prevent Palestinian protesters from breaching the border fence with Nazi Germany’s cruelty against Jews.

Also on Tuesday, the country’s Jewish community leaders condemned their government for recalling the the South African ambassador to Israel in light of Monday’s deadly riots at the Gaza border.

The African National Congress “views with complete shock and dismay the Israeli armed forces’ massacre of peaceful Palestinian protesters,” the party said in a statement.

Read more here.