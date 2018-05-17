Report: Iranian Student Group Offers $100,000 Reward to Destroy U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem

A hardline Iranian organization is reportedly offering $100,000 to anyone who bombs the newly opened United States embassy in Jerusalem.

The group, known as the Iranian Justice Seeker, reportedly disseminated posters in Farsi and Arabic which read, “The Student Justice Movement will support anybody who destroy the illegal American embassy in Jerusalem.”

There will be a “$100,000 dollar prize for the person who destroys the illegal American embassy in Jerusalem,” the poster reportedly went on to state.

The group reportedly also declared, “It is necessary to mention that the steps by Trump to transfer the U.S. Embassy to Holy Qods [Jerusalem] has led to the anger and hatred of Muslims and liberators throughout the world.”

News of the threatening posters was first reported by the University Student News Network.

The Student Justice Movement is reportedly affiliated with the Student Basij movement which is a sub-division of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The grand opening of the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem was met with violence in Gaza, which left over 60 Palestinians dead.

On Wednesday, Dr. Salah Al-Bardawil, a Hamas chief, said that at least 50 of the Gazans killed on Monday during clashes with Israel’s Defense Forces (IDF) were Hamas terrorists:

Hamas official, Dr. Salah Al-Bardawil is clear about terrorist involvement in the riots pic.twitter.com/p5My6JGQRr — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) May 16, 2018

President Donald Trump’s promise to officially recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s eternal capital, move the embassy to Israel’s capital, and withdraw the United States from the Iran nuclear deal have all been fulfilled.

On Wednesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that Israel’s right to national defense was “meaningless.” “We are sorry that some Arab countries of the region are silent towards the recent crimes of the Zionists and some Islamic countries have simply turned a blind eye to these incidents, and some others have regarded it as [Israel’s] self-defense right, while legitimate self-defense belongs to people who own the land not to those who have taken lands by usurpation,” Rouhani said. “Therefore, legitimate self-defense of Zionists in this land is meaningless.”

Adelle Nazarian is a politics and national security reporter for Breitbart News. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter.