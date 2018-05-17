Palestinian Official: Nikki Haley Is Not ‘Schoolmarm of the World’

The Algemeiner reports: A senior Palestinian official on Wednesday criticized US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and her pledge to “take names” of countries that do not back Washington, saying she had not been appointed “the schoolmarm of the world.”

Haley first warned she would “take names” when she arrived at the United Nations in January last year. She reiterated it ahead of a UN General Assembly vote in December when more than 120 countries voted for a resolution calling for the United States to drop its recognition of Jerusalem as Israel‘s capital.

“She threatened and she pressured and she used coercion and so on at the UN, particularly by taking down names,” Hanan Ashrawi, a senior Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) official, told reporters at the United Nations. “I don’t think people appointed her the schoolmarm of the world.”

