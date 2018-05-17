PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s Son, Yair: ‘Fu*k Turkey’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and his son Yair visit, on March 18, 2015, the Wailing Wall in Jerusalem following his party Likud's victory in Israel's general election. Netanyahu swept to a stunning election victory, securing a third straight term for an Israeli leader who has deepened tensions with …
THOMAS COEX/AFP/Getty

The Times of Israel reports: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s son waded into the diplomatic spat between Jerusalem and Ankara Wednesday by sharing an image saying “Fu*k Turkey” on Instagram.

Yair Netanyahu, who has previously provoked controversy with his social media posts, shared the image, replacing the letter “c” with the crescent and star of the Turkish flag.

In response a spokesperson for Netanyahu’s family said, “Yair Netanyahu is a private individual and his Instagram account is private.” Israel and Turkey are involved in an ongoing tit-for-tat over Israel’s response to Monday’s violent protests at the Gaza border.

Read more here.

.