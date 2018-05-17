Report: Egypt Admonishes Hamas Leader Over Gaza Riots

Israel Hayom reports: Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was summoned urgently to Cairo Monday, where Egyptian officials severely admonished him over the terrorist group’s insistence on instigating violent demonstrations on the Israel-Gaza Strip border, Israel Hayom learned Tuesday.

In Monday’s riots, which Hamas orchestrated over the opening of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem, some 40,000 Palestinian demonstrators clashed with Israeli security forces near the border fence. Fifty-eight people were killed and 2,700 people were wounded in the riots.

Israel has repeatedly warned Gazans against approaching the security fence, saying it will not tolerate attempts to breach the border.

