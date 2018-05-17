UPDATE: Hamas Health Ministry Admits It Doesn’t Know Cause of Baby’s Death at Border

The Times of Israel reports: The spokesman for the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza said Wednesday he did not know the cause of death of an 8-month baby who died near the Gaza border on Monday in an incident that made headlines around the world.

Speaking to The Times of Israel by telephone, Dr. Ashraf Al-Qudra, director of public relations for the ministry, said the cause of death of Layla Ghandour was not definitively known and was being investigated.

“We are awaiting the pathologist’s report,” Al-Qudra said. Asked whether the baby was included in the death toll released by his ministry of fatalities in the violence at the border, he said the numbers of dead had not yet been matched with the names.

