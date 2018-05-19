Netanyahu Slams ‘Irrelevant’ UN Human Rights Council Probe into Gaza Deaths

The Times of Israel reports: The UN Human Rights Council on Friday voted to establish an investigation into Israel’s killing of Palestinians during protests along the Gaza border, in a move Israel rejected as being an attempt to undermine Israel’s right to self-defense.

The council voted 29 in favor and two against with 14 countries abstaining. Australia and the US were the two countries to oppose the decision. The council also condemned “the disproportionate and indiscriminate use of force by the Israeli occupying forces against Palestinian civilians.”

The “independent, international commission of inquiry” mandated by the council will be asked to produce a final report next March. The “independent, international commission of inquiry” mandated by the council will be asked to produce a final report next March.

