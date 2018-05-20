Pompeo Tweets Support for Iranian anti-Regime Protesters

Fox News reports: As protests continued for a third day in the southern Iranian city of Kazerun, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted his support for the protesters in that country.

Pompeo, who is due to give his first major policy speech on Iran next Monday, tweeted, “We support the Iranian people who are demonstrating against an oppressive government. 3 deaths & Internet interruption show the regime’s true nature.” Following Pompeo’s tweet, Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio followed suit.

The people of Iran continue to risk their lives to protest the corrupt & oppressive Iranian terror regime. I join @SecPompeo in supporting the Iranian people and hope the international media also gives these important protests in Kazeroun and elsewhere the attention they deserve. https://t.co/eyJlWhIIF8 — Senator Rubio Press (@SenRubioPress) May 18, 2018

Iran analyst Behnam Ben Taleblu, a research fellow at the Washington-based Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told Fox News that “Secretary Pompeo’s tweet is spot-on. At every juncture, the Islamic Republic continues to prove that it does not care about the interests or well-being of the Iranian people.”

