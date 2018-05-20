Trump Admin Pans ‘Shameful’ UN Vote to Probe Gaza Deaths

The Times of Israel reports: Israel said Friday that it will not cooperate with an investigation ordered by the UN Human Rights Council into the IDF’s killing of Palestinians in violence on the Gaza border this week.

The US, one of two countries to vote against the investigation, called the move “another shameful day for human rights.”

The UN’s top human rights body voted through a resolution calling on the council to “urgently dispatch an independent, international commission of inquiry” after the deaths of some 60 Palestinians — the council’s highest-level of investigation. Almost all of the dead were members of Hamas, the terror group has acknowledged.

