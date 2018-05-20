TEL AVIV – The official Facebook page of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah faction this week published a photoshopped image of President Donald Trump being “arrested” on the Temple Mount by soldiers of “Palestine” due to his decision to transfer the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem.

In a separate post, Fatah released an animated clip showing Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu drowning in the ocean with the text “Jerusalem is the capital of Palestine.”

The video, which was first exposed by Israeli monitoring group Palestinian Media Watch, shows Netanyahu and Trump floating on a raft at sea with Israeli and American flags and a sign saying “U.S. Embassy” in Hebrew, Arabic, and English. Trump brandishes a piece of paper with the declaration “Jerusalem capital of Israel,” while a recording of his statement “and Jerusalem is Israel’s capital” is heard.

In the next part, the raft breaks in two and Trump drowns together with the Israeli flag while Netanyahu dives into the water and disappears. The embassy sign flips, and the reverse side of it reads: “Jerusalem is the capital of Palestine.”

A third post shows an image of Trump composed of bologna, salami, and a banana, with the implication that the U.S. president is “bananas” and “full of baloney.”

The ruling Palestinian faction also posted an image of Trump burning.

Following the opening of the embassy, the PA recalled the Palestinian envoys to the U.S. and four EU countries.

Husam Zomlot returned for an indefinite period of time to Ramallah Wednesday.

“When [the US] opened their embassy in Jerusalem there was a need for a decision from our side and this was our decision,” Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad Malki said.

The Palestinian envoys to Romania, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Austria were also recalled over their attendance at a party Sunday night in Jerusalem in honor of the embassy relocation.