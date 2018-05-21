Report: Explosions at Iranian Military Site Near Damascus

This photo provided early Thursday, May 10, 2018, by the government-controlled Syrian Central Military Media, shows missiles rise into the sky as Israeli missiles hit air defense position and other military bases, in Damascus, Syria. The Israeli military on Thursday said it attacked "dozens" of Iranian targets in neighboring Syria …
Syrian Central Military Media, via AP

The Times of Israel reports: Explosions rocked an area thought to house an Iranian facility near Damascus early Monday morning, according to a report in Sky News Arabia.

There was no immediate confirmation of the explosion and it was not clear what may have caused the blasts, which came days after another mysterious explosion at a Syrian base. Sky News said locals reported hearing explosions in the area of Najjah, a neighborhood south of Damascus which houses a military academy.

According to the report, the blasts are thought to have occurred at an Iranian electronic warfare facility there.

Read more here.

.