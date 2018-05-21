Report: Explosions at Iranian Military Site Near Damascus

The Times of Israel reports: Explosions rocked an area thought to house an Iranian facility near Damascus early Monday morning, according to a report in Sky News Arabia.

There was no immediate confirmation of the explosion and it was not clear what may have caused the blasts, which came days after another mysterious explosion at a Syrian base. Sky News said locals reported hearing explosions in the area of Najjah, a neighborhood south of Damascus which houses a military academy.

According to the report, the blasts are thought to have occurred at an Iranian electronic warfare facility there.

