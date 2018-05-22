Iran’s People Will ‘Punch Pompeo in the Mouth’: Iranian Official

Iranians will punch U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in the mouth if he makes any attempt to tighten sanctions on the Islamic Republic, a senior Revolutionary Guards commander said on Tuesday.

“The people of Iran should stand united in the face of this and they will deliver a strong punch to the mouth of the American Secretary of State and anyone who backs them,” said Ismail Kowsari, the deputy commander of the Tehran-based Sarollah Revolutionary Guards, according to the Iranian Labour News Agency (ILNA).

“Who are you and America to tell us to limit the range of ballistic missiles?” Kowsari said, according to ILNA. “History has shown that with the attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki America is the top criminal with regard to missiles,” he added.

The Iranian threat came after Pompeo demanded Iran reverse the recent spread of its military and political influence through the Middle East to the shores of the Mediterranean Sea and Israel’s border.

In his first major foreign policy address since moving to the State Department from the CIA, the longtime Iran hawk and ardent opponent of Obama’s 2015 nuclear pact outlined an aggressive series of moves designed to counter Tehran, which he called the world’s top sponsor of terror.

“We will apply unprecedented financial pressure on the Iranian regime. The leaders in Tehran will have no doubt about our seriousness,” Pompeo said in a speech at the conservative Heritage Foundation think tank.

“This sting of sanctions will be painful if the regime does not change its course from the unacceptable and unproductive path it has chosen to one that rejoins the league of nations.”

Mr. Pompeo is also on record as threatening retaliation for any Iranian threat against Israel.

As Breitbart Jerusalem reported, he warned Tehran in the follow-up to President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, that if it harms Israel, the American military will respond.