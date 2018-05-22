Trump Envoy David Friedman: Liberal Media ‘Glorified’ Hamas Terrorists

The Times of Israel reports: US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman on Sunday accused the “liberal media” of “glorifying” Hamas terrorists in its coverage of last week’s US embassy move and concurrent Gaza riots in order to denigrate US President Donald Trump, and appeared to accuse the press of having “blood on its hands” for allowing Hamas to garner front page real estate.

In an op-ed published on the Fox News website late Sunday, the American diplomat maintained that violent riots on the Gaza border, which coincided with the US embassy opening in Jerusalem last Monday, were unrelated to the US move, but were rather the culmination of the “March of Return” protests that began weeks earlier.

He also defended Israel’s use of live fire in response to the protests on the Gaza border, during which over 60 Palestinians were reported killed last week, saying the “overwhelming majority” of the fatalities were Hamas members and no country would have responded differently to the border threat.

